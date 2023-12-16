Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $196.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $3,288,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

