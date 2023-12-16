Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Scott C. Darling Sells 24,038 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

