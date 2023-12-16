Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Scott C. Darling Sells 24,038 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
