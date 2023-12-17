1,000 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

