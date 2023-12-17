1,100 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,463,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Textron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

