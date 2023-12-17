18,340 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,170,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
