2,223 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $290.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.43.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

