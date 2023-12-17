26,100 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE EHC opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.