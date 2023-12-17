2,628 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $212.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

