285 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 285 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $295.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

