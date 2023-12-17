30,702 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

