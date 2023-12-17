408 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $24,096,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,398.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

