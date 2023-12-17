4,578 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

EXR stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.