510 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after buying an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after acquiring an additional 289,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,674 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

