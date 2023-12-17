6,281 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BILL opened at $75.96 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.71.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.