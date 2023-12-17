6,341 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,690,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

