65,000 Shares in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 89.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.9 %

LLAP opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.01. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Terran Orbital Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

