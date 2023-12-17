680 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

