8,250 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after acquiring an additional 279,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.