9,356 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 180.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 300.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 150,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 113,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.32 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

