971 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ASML by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in ASML by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $752.96 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $651.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

