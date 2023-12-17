ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $1,784,472.48 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

