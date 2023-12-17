Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 808 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.