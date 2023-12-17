Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 358 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diodes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

