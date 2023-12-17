Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $211.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.63.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.