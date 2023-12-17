Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.81 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $99,041,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $557.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

