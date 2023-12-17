Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

