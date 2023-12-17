Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.48 Million in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,594,000 after purchasing an additional 671,832 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $147,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,134 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Down 0.5 %

NEOG opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.55 and a beta of 1.10. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

