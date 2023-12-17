Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 10,769 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 781.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 155.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 506,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,084 shares of company stock worth $2,142,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLI opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $123.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

