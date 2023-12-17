Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

