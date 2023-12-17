Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,326 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.76 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

