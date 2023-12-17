Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 13,879 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.83.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

