Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 183 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $410.68 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $411.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

