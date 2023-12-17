Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 19,606 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,606 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

