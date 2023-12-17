Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 32,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

