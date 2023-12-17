Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

