Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ARCC stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

