AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

