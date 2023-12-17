AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.