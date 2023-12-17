Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 235.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 275,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 5.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avid Bioservices

About Avid Bioservices

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

