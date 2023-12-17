Barclays PLC Acquires 111,444 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

CRSP opened at $62.08 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

