Barclays PLC Acquires 748,938 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1,148.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 748,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.