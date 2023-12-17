Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,474.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $482.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $484.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

