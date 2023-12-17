Barclays PLC Buys 36,413 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 82.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $314.41 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.45.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.