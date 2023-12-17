Barclays PLC Buys 4,116 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $257.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

