Barclays PLC Buys 71,322 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

