Barclays PLC Buys 8,995 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 469,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,895 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

