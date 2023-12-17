Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

