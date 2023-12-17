Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCLT stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

