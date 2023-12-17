Barclays PLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,948 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,104,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,471,000 after purchasing an additional 618,145 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.