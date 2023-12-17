Barclays PLC Has $19.52 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 102.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $7,565,580. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.43. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $281.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

