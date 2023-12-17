Barclays PLC Has $19.72 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro



Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

